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Pres Trump Was 100% Accurate: Obama Funded Iran's Attacks & We Have Documented Proof - #1743 - 9AM
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29 views • January 10, 2020
PETE SANTILLI MORNING NEWS BREAK
Episode #1743 - Thursday - January 09, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/kJ424JJCSVo

Pres Trump Was 100% Accurate: Obama Funded Iran's Attacks & We Have Documented Proof - #1743 - 9AM

Wednesday during his remarks carried by CSPAN, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) reacted to the Trump administration’s briefing to lawmakers today on the airstrike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani with very disparaging remarks. Lee said, “The briefing lasted only 75 minutes whereupon the briefers left. This is not the biggest problem I have with the briefing, which I would add was probably the worst briefing I have seen at least on a military issue in the nine years I have served in the United States Senate. What I found so distressing about that briefing was that one of the messages we received from the briefers was do not debate, do not discuss the issue of the appropriateness of further military intervention against Iran. And that if you do, you’ll be emboldening Iran.”

EMilitia Article: President Trump Was 100% Accurate: Obama Funded Iran’s Attacks & We Have Documented Proof – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/UMvK30q845T

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