Passive Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Have the Time To Learn How to Increase Their Emotional Intelligence

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Original Title: Eating Wisdom: It's NOT What You Eat, It's What (You Let
Video going over how more important than what you eat, how many meals per day you eat, when you eat, where you eat, & even who you eat with, is what eats you (gets you angry) since just one extreme negative emotional reaction could cause you your life by inducing a heart attack &/or stroke!
To be able to have the time to study Buddhism &/or any other major religion or spiritual path to be more emotionally intelligent by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
& schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
or
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To learn how to need to eat up to 66% LESS food by maxing-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (light, water, & magnetism), visit
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
or
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
4. Part-Time, Home-Based BIG $Y$TEMS Opportunities:
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OR
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To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code
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To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code
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View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp
OR
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View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
3. To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:
https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:
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$AVE 10% by applying code:
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at TryHypo.COM
View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:
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tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry
4. To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos
OR
youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid
To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
or print-out & mail in
https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
For our business opportunity overview video, watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo
& visit
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
Find Me on Instagram at
17:20End Screen