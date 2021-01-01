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Jeffrey Prather, TRAITORS, 31December2020, Senators Prove Yourselves
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997 views • January 01, 2021
US officials on CCP List! FBI clean teams for CIA wet work. Judiciary covers FBI corruption. China's slow roll to global control. Biden's virtual inauguration tells all.
God has a plan and it is us. We are the QRF Not out of Legal Options. Defense is turning to Offense. Drugs vs. Inner Technology.
Tools Truth, Discernment, and Free Will. To curtail Personal Liberty you must Curtail Personal Weaponry. Pence is not traveling. Senators need to have good security. CCP intel operations, They are very shaky, Dems can not hold their Feral Cities, County and States. What happens if Biden dies? Senators Prove yourselves, Refugees leave war torn areas such as California, New York, and Illinois,. FBI take over and does nothing. We are behind enemy lines now. DIA ,NSA vs. CIA. US Marshals Special Operation group against FBI. Special Operation is counter to FBI. Justice Depart. is useless. The PD and SO are standing aside. Covid-19 is a CCP scam to destroy the US Small Business Economy. Baal child sacrifice. Not time for final Option. Big Money recalling Calif. Governor.
God has a plan and it is us. We are the QRF Not out of Legal Options. Defense is turning to Offense. Drugs vs. Inner Technology.
Tools Truth, Discernment, and Free Will. To curtail Personal Liberty you must Curtail Personal Weaponry. Pence is not traveling. Senators need to have good security. CCP intel operations, They are very shaky, Dems can not hold their Feral Cities, County and States. What happens if Biden dies? Senators Prove yourselves, Refugees leave war torn areas such as California, New York, and Illinois,. FBI take over and does nothing. We are behind enemy lines now. DIA ,NSA vs. CIA. US Marshals Special Operation group against FBI. Special Operation is counter to FBI. Justice Depart. is useless. The PD and SO are standing aside. Covid-19 is a CCP scam to destroy the US Small Business Economy. Baal child sacrifice. Not time for final Option. Big Money recalling Calif. Governor.
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