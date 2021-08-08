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WHAT ARE THE ODD? EXACTLY 233 COVID CASES IN 17 COUNTRIES
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483 views • August 08, 2021
SOURCE: Gideon1952
Evidence for Covid case numbers are fake! Here's an example of how the scam goes in the media. This video shows 17 news articles from around the world, all reporting on 233 local covid cases. The articles are all within the past couple of months. I have verified each article and it is true - they exist. Search for them yourself to see! I'm not sure what the significance of the number 233 is, perhaps it is part of a coded message? The mathematical probability of coincidence is absolutely nonsense.
Looks to me like proof of collusion by the international media outlets.
Evidence for Covid case numbers are fake! Here's an example of how the scam goes in the media. This video shows 17 news articles from around the world, all reporting on 233 local covid cases. The articles are all within the past couple of months. I have verified each article and it is true - they exist. Search for them yourself to see! I'm not sure what the significance of the number 233 is, perhaps it is part of a coded message? The mathematical probability of coincidence is absolutely nonsense.
Looks to me like proof of collusion by the international media outlets.
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