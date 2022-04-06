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Rep. Madison Cawthorn: "You might amend a bill, but you'll never amend biology.
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40 views • April 06, 2022
Rep. Madison Cawthorn: "You might amend a bill, but you'll never amend biology. Science is not Burger King. You can't just have it your way [...] Take notes Madame Speaker, I'm about to define what a woman is for you: XX chromosomes, no tallywacker. It's so simple.”
From: UngaTheGreat on Telegram
From: UngaTheGreat on Telegram
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