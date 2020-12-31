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UOTUW : UFOs, Disclosure and Consciousness
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56 views • December 31, 2020
The media is now reporting on UFOs in a more serious way but they don't seem to be telling the whole story. What could UFOs be? Are they a piece of technology built by ET or a hybrid of paranormal events and advanced tech that no one can pinpoint?
From UFOs to consciousness and spirituality, this conversation goes full circle.
▀▄▀▄▀ THE UNWANTED ▀▄▀▄▀
Ricky: Ripple Effect Podcast: https://rvtheory6.podomatic.com/
Charlie Robison: Macroaggresions: https://audioboom.com/channels/5020005
Sam Tripoli: Tin Foil Hat Podcast: https://tinfoilhatpodcast.com/ | https://brokensimulation.com/
Mike OBDM Pod: http://obdmpod.com/
▀▄▀▄▀ GUEST HOSTS ▀▄▀▄▀
Grimerica: https://grimerica.ca/
Forbidden Knowledge New: https://forbiddenknowledge.news/
The Cosmic Keys Podcast: https://www.cosmickeyspodcast.com/
Chrissie Mayr: https://linktr.ee/ChrissieMayr
Memory Hold: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZO9... | DLive.tv/memoryhold | https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2VDY...
▀▄▀▄▀ UOTUW LINKS ▀▄▀▄▀
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2u1...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/uotuw
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tuotuw/
Flote: https://flote.app/uotuw
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@uotuw
Podcast: https://uotuw.podbean.com/
Dlive: https://dlive.tv/uotuw
LinkTree to all past hosts: https://linktr.ee/uotuw
From UFOs to consciousness and spirituality, this conversation goes full circle.
▀▄▀▄▀ THE UNWANTED ▀▄▀▄▀
Ricky: Ripple Effect Podcast: https://rvtheory6.podomatic.com/
Charlie Robison: Macroaggresions: https://audioboom.com/channels/5020005
Sam Tripoli: Tin Foil Hat Podcast: https://tinfoilhatpodcast.com/ | https://brokensimulation.com/
Mike OBDM Pod: http://obdmpod.com/
▀▄▀▄▀ GUEST HOSTS ▀▄▀▄▀
Grimerica: https://grimerica.ca/
Forbidden Knowledge New: https://forbiddenknowledge.news/
The Cosmic Keys Podcast: https://www.cosmickeyspodcast.com/
Chrissie Mayr: https://linktr.ee/ChrissieMayr
Memory Hold: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZO9... | DLive.tv/memoryhold | https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2VDY...
▀▄▀▄▀ UOTUW LINKS ▀▄▀▄▀
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2u1...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/uotuw
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tuotuw/
Flote: https://flote.app/uotuw
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@uotuw
Podcast: https://uotuw.podbean.com/
Dlive: https://dlive.tv/uotuw
LinkTree to all past hosts: https://linktr.ee/uotuw
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