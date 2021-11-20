BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clown Planet News (20 November, 2021): Austria Closed, Gilbraltar Cancels XMas, FBI Raids & More
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
70 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • November 20, 2021
https://twitter.com/RealMattCouch/status/1461969185844649986

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1461879246431870976

https://www.dailywire.com/news/colin-kaepernick-bubba-wallace-slammed-over-controversial-comments-on-rittenhouse-not-guilty-verdict?%3Futm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=dwtwitter

https://twitter.com/FreeBeacon/status/1461761367472549891

https://reason.com/2021/11/19/after-20-years-of-failure-kill-the-tsa/

https://leohohmann.com/2021/11/18/it-begins-fbi-raids-house-terrorizes-family-of-mom-who-protested-local-school-board-elections/

https://www.nbc11news.com/2021/11/17/fbi-raids-homes-mesa-county-clerk-recorder-tina-peters-lauren-boeberts-former-campaign-manager/

https://www.thestate.com/news/politics-government/election/article255838071.html

https://www.crisismagazine.com/2021/are-priests-guilty-until-proven-innocent

https://www.cbc.ca/news/trans-day-of-remembrance-vigils-1.6256344?cmp=rss

https://twitter.com/business/status/1461710605308542977

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/11/investigative-reports/un-backed-banker-alliance-announces-green-plan-to-transform-the-global-financial-system/

https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1462072975436435460

https://boston.cbslocal.com/2021/11/18/i-team-dui-alcohol-detection-system-infrastructure-bill/

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1461396371068657666

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1461385398937128961

https://sebastianrushworth.com/2021/11/20/covid-the-surprising-fourth-wave/

https://www.wfsb.com/news/the-definition-of-fully-vaccinated-is-changing-to-three-covid-19-doses/article_14c3027a-ab1b-562e-8e4f-8e2cacb240e8.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter

https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1461803974554800129

https://twitter.com/ChavuraStephen/status/1461878336997642240

https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1461827309938352131

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMBJ4wK-t3c

https://www.zdnet.com/article/nsw-government-wants-facial-matching-and-verifiable-credential-tools-for-digital-identity-rollout/

https://www.rt.com/news/540442-gibraltar-cancels-christmas-covid/

https://twitter.com/FineGael/status/1461028487599464450

https://www.boniface-institute.com/the-broken-covid-promises/

https://thehighwire.com/videos/vaccine-expert-warns-of-covid-vaccination-catastrophe/

https://www.mintpressnews.com/documents-show-bill-gates-has-given-319-million-to-media-outlets/278943/

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=4419938558060956&;set=a.833157923405722

http://pol.org.au/chelsea/Home.aspx

https://melbournecatholic.org/covid-19-guidelines

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpfklrUQZu8

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1461720215461498883

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2u6qddg7tVM

https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1461096370698399748

https://summit.news/2021/11/19/austria-makes-vaccines-mandatory-vows-penalties-for-those-who-resist/

https://twitter.com/Angela31868794/status/1461617954051735554

https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1461418619473170435

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/2-5-million-truckers-say-theyll-quit-over-vaccine-mandate-industry-warns-biden

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/covid-over-if-you-want-it

https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/wef-klaus-schwab-great-narrative-humankind/

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/derrick-broze-interview-great-narrative-metaverse-your-coming-dystopian-future/

https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/16791647/kids-five-years-old-covid-vaccine/

https://news.sky.com/story/joe-biden-healthy-and-fit-for-office-says-doctor-after-five-hour-medical-ahead-of-presidents-79th-birthday-12473076?dcmp=snt-sf-twitter

https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/delta-plus-symptomless-variant-driving-22198497

https://www.foxnews.com/health/pandemic-causing-great-resignation-doctors-nurses

https://rumble.com/vpi8jm-fda-to-disclose-pfizer-vaccine-data...in-2076.html

https://rumble.com/vpidvk-covid-vax-continues-to-fail.html

https://rumble.com/vpibeo-booster-shots-for-life.html

https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20211118/

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1461374758277173264

https://www.corbettreport.com/fauci/

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1461724787026317315

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1461713355358490628

https://twitter.com/AnonCitizenUK/status/1461739473591537672

https://twitter.com/luciantrainer/status/1461255701347639305

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1461336318634606599

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1462113628971278338

https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1461219476012212226

https://www.foxcarolina.com/sc-education-health-officials-create-vaccine-jingle-contest/article_f0999a72-4a2b-11ec-ae8c-f7383a96d490.html

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/huge-exclusive-archbishop-carlo-maria-vigano-calls-people-faith-unite-worldwide-anti-globalist-alliance-free-humanity-totalitarian-regime-video/
Keywords
newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

Lance D Johnson
Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin&#8217;s war in Ukraine

Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin’s war in Ukraine

Lance D Johnson
Reading for Pleasure Linked to Brain Health, Mental Well-Being, Review Finds

Reading for Pleasure Linked to Brain Health, Mental Well-Being, Review Finds

Chase Codewell
Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Permaculture, Food Sovereignty, and the Case for Radical Self-Reliance

Mike Adams
Meta’s Facebook Found Liable for Deceiving Users in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Meta’s Facebook Found Liable for Deceiving Users in Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Troops Conduct Ground Operations in Ecuador&#8217;s Drug War, Officials Say

U.S. Troops Conduct Ground Operations in Ecuador’s Drug War, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy