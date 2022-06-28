How to apply Nail Foils | Just the basics

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Easy To Use
Simply press to apply the adhesive foil on nail surface in seconds! You can mix and match it with polish or gel in any colors.
Long-Lasting, Scratch-Proof
Strong adhesion guarantees two weeks of wear with water-poof, scratch-proof, shiny finish!
Nail-Friendly
Made with non-toxic, premium quality materials that is damage-free to nail bed.
Easy Removal
Easily remove it like your regular nail polish.
Perfect for Beginners
Enjoy quick, easy-to-do nail art at home with this foil set!
Item NO: WY1805-WY1810
Quantity: 16pcs
Size: 20*4cm
Package: OPP bag
Shop Now: https://debuloshimart.com/products/nail-art-transfer-foil-sticker