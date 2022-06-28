How to apply Nail Foils | Just the basics

Easy To Use

Simply press to apply the adhesive foil on nail surface in seconds! You can mix and match it with polish or gel in any colors.

Long-Lasting, Scratch-Proof

Strong adhesion guarantees two weeks of wear with water-poof, scratch-proof, shiny finish!

Nail-Friendly

Made with non-toxic, premium quality materials that is damage-free to nail bed.

Easy Removal

Easily remove it like your regular nail polish.

Perfect for Beginners

Enjoy quick, easy-to-do nail art at home with this foil set!





Item NO: WY1805-WY1810

Quantity: 16pcs

Size: 20*4cm

Package: OPP bag



Shop Now: https://debuloshimart.com/products/nail-art-transfer-foil-sticker



