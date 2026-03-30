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Iran Has Already Won - U.S. and Israel Will Collapse in 6 Months
The Prisoner
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Iran has turned an existential threat into a strategic masterstroke — and the United States is running out of time. With the Strait of Hormuz blockaded, oil prices spiraling, bond markets cracking, and the petrodollar system under direct attack, America is facing what may be the greatest self-inflicted economic catastrophe in its history. All of it, accelerated by a war Netanyahu wanted and Trump didn't plan for.

IN THIS EPISODE:

How Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is weaponizing global oil and food prices against Washington.

Why the petrodollar system - the very foundation of US debt sustainability - is now under existential threat.

The war is costing the US Treasury over $1.3 million per minute - and the bond market is breaking.

Trump's contradictions exposed: claiming "the war is won" while deploying more troops and absorbing more losses.

How Netanyahu has publicly pledged to keep attacking Iran even if Trump negotiates a ceasefire.

Why US politicians - from Chris Murphy to Rand Paul - are sounding the alarm from both sides of the aisle.

Ray Dalio's warning: Iran's actions are a direct weapon against the petrodollar mechanism

China's move: accepting yuan for Gulf oil, accelerating the dollar's decline as reserve currency.

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EXPERTS & SOURCES CITED:

John Brennan — Former CIA Director

H.R. McMaster — Distinguished & Retired US General

Fatih Birol — Executive Director, International Energy Agency (IEA)

Ray Dalio — Legendary Wall Street Investor & Bridgewater Founder

Jiang Xueqin — Chinese-Canadian Professor ("China's Nostradamus")

Senator Chris Murphy — US Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Senator Rand Paul — US Senate

Sources: Bloomberg, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, The Economist, BBC, The Guardian, New York Times, Fox News, CBS News

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💪 Please HELP CJW expose Israel and injustices in Muslim world via Patreon HERE: ▶ https://www.patreon.com/cjwerleman

One-time donations can be made here: ▶ https://www.paypal.me/cjwerleman

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Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

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irancollapseisraelwarusa
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