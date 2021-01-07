'Buckle Up!' - Schumer Hyperactive After Dem Senate Victory!

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Soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has Tweeted out this morning "Buckle up!" after Democrats appear to have won both Georgia US Senate seats. Shellshocked Republicans now face losses in both Houses of Congress and at the White House. Also today, Assange denied bail by UK judge - even though he faces no UK charges. Finally, as Iran hawks watch the sands of the Trump Administration run out, will their endless provocations finally bring their long-desired war?
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