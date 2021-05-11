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Adventures of Spencer J. Fox at the Catawba Falls in Old Fort, North Carolina
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Here is another Adventure of Spencer J. Fox at the wonderful Catawba Falls in Old Fort, North Carolina.
If you love waterfalls and streams, this is the place to go. Catawba Falls is a wonderful park full of waterfalls and beautiful flowing streams. In addition, Catawba Falls Park is a Hiker's Paradise with many different colorful trails to walk on with it's wonderful vegetation and bridges to see. If you decide to take an adventure of the Catawba Falls Park's trails, you need to wear a good pair of hiking boots or walking sneakers. There is a lot of ground to cover. If it is during the summer, bring a bathing suit to jump into the crystal clear waterfall streams to cool off.
There are no facilities at this park. There are some Port A Potties to use at the entrance of the trail. But there are no shops or visitor center there. Bring your own water and food for the hike.
If you want more information about Catawba Falls Park, go to this URL: https://ashvilletrail.com​ or you can search for it on Google and other search engines for information.
Address of Catawba Falls Park is 3074 Catawba River Road, Old Fort, NC 27862.
If you have a chance check other Adventures of Spencer J. Fox at https://www.adventspencer.us
Also do some great shopping on the Spencer J. Fox Cyber Mall at https://www.adventspencer.us/cybermall.htm
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north carolinatrailsforestadventureshikingwaterfalls
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