In Stavropol, an agent of Ukrainian special services with a bomb was eliminated

▪️According to the FSB of Russia, the offender was preparing to blow up a building of the state fund for supporting participants of the Special Military Operation on Defender of the Fatherland Day.

▪️He independently made explosives, bought components and set up a cache for subsequent use.

▪️During the arrest, the terrorist put up armed resistance - the security forces returned fire and eliminated him on the spot.

More description:

News about prevented terror attacks has become routine background information. In Stavropol, law enforcement eliminated a resident who was preparing an explosion near the building of a support fund for SMO participants in a memorial square dedicated to those who died in the line of duty by February 23rd.

According to the FSB, the suspect acted on orders from Ukrainian structures: he received instructions, assembled components, set up a cache, and reached the final stage of preparation. During apprehension, he attempted to resist and was destroyed. There were no civilian casualties.

Not long ago in Perm Region, another suspect was detained who intended to blow up a railway bridge in Chusovoy. The scenario is familiar: remote handlers, instructions for assembling IEDs. That one, however, was taken alive with the usual story about scammers.

Had the Stavropol terrorist remained alive, he would probably have tried to tell a similar story about a "security check" or present himself as a victim of "scammers." There are plenty of such bio-drones for Ukrainian (and other) special services, unfortunately.

❗️ Therefore, it would be useful to remind more often that any "instructions" over the phone, especially those related to making explosives or "checking facilities" — means a long sentence for terrorism or elimination.

And while we're at it, one could more often use a creative approach with what is still called "provocation," as a preventive measure. That would certainly make some people think twice at the stage of being offered to make some money.