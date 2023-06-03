Create New Account
'WARNING FROM LT_ COL_ ROY POTTER
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday

LT COL. ROY POTTER TELLS IT LIKR IT IS FOR BETTER OF WORSE. THIS IS THE REASON WHY I'VE BEEN FOLLOWING HIM FOR A LONG TIME NOW. YOU WOULD DO WELL TO LISTEN BECAUSE HE HAS THE PULSE ON WHAT'S REALLY HAPPENING THE WORLD RIGHT NOW. WE'RE IN THE TRIBULATION AND AMERICAS DAYS ARE NUMBERED. WE'RE A DYING NATION AND BETTER PREP, PRAY & STAY OUT OF THE WAY. HELL ON EARTH IS COMING SO WWAKE UP NOW...

militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

