'WARNING FROM LT_ COL_ ROY POTTER

LT COL. ROY POTTER TELLS IT LIKR IT IS FOR BETTER OF WORSE. THIS IS THE REASON WHY I'VE BEEN FOLLOWING HIM FOR A LONG TIME NOW. YOU WOULD DO WELL TO LISTEN BECAUSE HE HAS THE PULSE ON WHAT'S REALLY HAPPENING THE WORLD RIGHT NOW. WE'RE IN THE TRIBULATION AND AMERICAS DAYS ARE NUMBERED. WE'RE A DYING NATION AND BETTER PREP, PRAY & STAY OUT OF THE WAY. HELL ON EARTH IS COMING SO WWAKE UP NOW...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.