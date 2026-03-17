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CPS and COPS CAUGHT LYING: Their Craft Destroyed by Prayer (Annette Monson, Susan Manning, Ephraim, Utah Police)
Timothy McGaffin II
Timothy McGaffin II
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CPS / DCFS Supervisor, Dave Stevens, called me on the phone on June 10, 2023 telling me: "IT'S CLEAR NOW [Susan Manning] LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING." and "THERE WASN'T EVEN A SLIVER OF TRUTH."


"CPS DEFINITELY MADE MISTAKES." and "CHANGES ARE GOING TO BE MADE AT CPS."


Dave Stevens said these are the changes CPS / DCFS needs to make:


1. NO MORE TRESPASSING!

2. CPS needs to review / verify actual EVIDENCE, NOT make anymore assumptions.

3. Be careful of collateral information from all sources.


Dave Stevens also told me that in addition to CPS making "mistakes", that it's not just CPS but THE WHOLE LEGAL SYSTEM that is to blame.


The judges, the lawyers, the police the county attorneys ALL made "mistakes" (ie: VIOLATED OUR RIGHTS) by lying, not investigating, not listening, and not obeying the Constitution.


Susan Manning Unmasked: https://SusanYvonneManning.blogspot.com


Annette Monson (CPS) Unmasked: https://AnnetteMonson.blogspot.com


"Did Annette Monson get fired for this? These text messages are so damning to their manipulation of the situation!":

https://annettemonson.blogspot.com/2025/02/did-annette-monson-get-fired-for-this.html


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Contact information for "We the People" to make complaints:


Manti, Utah DCFS Office:

55 S. Main St.

Manti, Utah, 84642

Office Phone: 435-835-0780


DCFS former Supervisor Angie Morrill


Current DCFS Supervisor Dave Stevens

Cell Phone: 435-609-9284

[email protected]


And contact Shawnee Ellis, the boss of Dave Stevens, to file a complaint against Annette Monson as well.

Shawnee Ellis

Office Phone: 801-538-4300


Shawnee's Supervisor

Morgan Keller

Office Phone: 801-702-1104


Shala Reynolds (Attorney General)

Phone: 385-985-7760


#CPSHarassment

#AbolishCPS

#AbolishFamilyCourt

AbolishFamilyPolicing

CPSChildTrafficking

EndQualifiedImmunity

ChildPredatoryServices


Chapters:

00:00 The Word Destroys Their Craft

00:10 LIAR Annette Monson

00:41 CPS Caught LYING Again

01:32 Push Pause

01:54 Susan Manning Psychopath

02:19 Grooming Pattern

02:34 Sgt. Steve Cragun LIED to Judge

02:48 Police Kidnapping

03:26 Disappointed

03:40 Corrupt Interrogations

07:01 DISMISSED

07:16 Abolish Evil CPS

07:41 Susan Manning LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING

07:59 CPS DEFINITELY MADE MISTAKES

08:14 CPS CHANGES NEED TO BE MADE

08:44 Whole Legal System to Blame

09:09 More CPS LIES

10:03 Annette Monson Assumptions, Imagined Evidence

10:14 Annette Monson Knew Susan Manning Was Lying

11:11 Pathological Liar and Groomer - Susan Manning

12:21 Proof of Manipulation

13:14 CPS Did NOT Think (Typical)

13:58 CPS Did NOT Pay Attention (Typical)

14:11 The Jig Is Up - Annette Monson Knew The Truth

14:27 Insane Text Messages

16:27 THERE'S NO EVIDENCE

16:55 "SHE IS TRAPPED" INSANE LIES, MANIPULATION by Both Annette Monson, Susan Manning

18:51 Bodycam Kidnapping by Susan Manning

19:38 More Insane Text Messages

21:35 Susan Manning Sentenced to Jail, Criminal Charges for her and Michael Brook

22:14 MY PRAYER and TESTIMONY - Very Important Info - (Listen to End)

39:10 Champions Never Quit

Keywords
corruptionfraudcpschild protective servicesutahviolation of rightsdcfssanpete countyannette monsoncharges dismissedsusan yvonne manningdave stevenscps caseworkerofficer garffmandy larsenryan peterskevin danielswesley magnumangie morrillbud powellephraim city police departmentcps harassmentallegations dismissedsergeant steve cragun
Chapters

00:00The Word Destroys Their Craft

00:10LIAR Annette Monson

00:41CPS Caught LYING Again

01:32Push Pause

01:54Susan Manning Psychopath

02:19Grooming Pattern

02:34Sgt. Steve Cragun LIED to Judge

02:48Police Kidnapping

03:26Disappointed

03:40Corrupt Interrogations

07:01DISMISSED

07:16Abolish Evil CPS

07:41Susan Manning LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING

07:59CPS DEFINITELY MADE MISTAKES

08:14CPS CHANGES NEED TO BE MADE

08:44Whole Legal System to Blame

09:09More CPS LIES

10:03Annette Monson Assumptions, Imagined Evidence

10:14Annette Monson Knew Susan Manning Was Lying

11:11Pathological Liar and Groomer - Susan Manning

12:21Proof of Manipulation

13:14CPS Did NOT Think (Typical)

13:58CPS Did NOT Pay Attention (Typical)

14:11The Jig Is Up - Annette Monson Knew The Truth

14:27Insane Text Messages

16:27THERE'S NO EVIDENCE

16:55"SHE IS TRAPPED" INSANE LIES, MANIPULATION by Both Annette Monson, Susan Manning

18:51Bodycam Kidnapping by Susan Manning

19:38More Insane Text Messages

21:35Susan Manning Sentenced to Jail, Criminal Charges for her and Michael Brook

22:14MY PRAYER and TESTIMONY - Very Important Info - (Listen to End)

39:10Champions Never Quit

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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