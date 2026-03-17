CPS and COPS CAUGHT LYING: Their Craft Destroyed by Prayer (Annette Monson, Susan Manning, Ephraim, Utah Police)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
CPS / DCFS Supervisor, Dave Stevens, called me on the phone on June 10, 2023 telling me: "IT'S CLEAR NOW [Susan Manning] LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING." and "THERE WASN'T EVEN A SLIVER OF TRUTH."
"CPS DEFINITELY MADE MISTAKES." and "CHANGES ARE GOING TO BE MADE AT CPS."
Dave Stevens said these are the changes CPS / DCFS needs to make:
1. NO MORE TRESPASSING!
2. CPS needs to review / verify actual EVIDENCE, NOT make anymore assumptions.
3. Be careful of collateral information from all sources.
Dave Stevens also told me that in addition to CPS making "mistakes", that it's not just CPS but THE WHOLE LEGAL SYSTEM that is to blame.
The judges, the lawyers, the police the county attorneys ALL made "mistakes" (ie: VIOLATED OUR RIGHTS) by lying, not investigating, not listening, and not obeying the Constitution.
Susan Manning Unmasked: https://SusanYvonneManning.blogspot.com
Annette Monson (CPS) Unmasked: https://AnnetteMonson.blogspot.com
"Did Annette Monson get fired for this? These text messages are so damning to their manipulation of the situation!":
https://annettemonson.blogspot.com/2025/02/did-annette-monson-get-fired-for-this.html
Uncopyrighted Music Used in Video:
[No Copyright Music] Bay Breeze - FortyThr33 is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Support by RFM - NCM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8q_nZXa6a2g
Salvation [Inspiring Uplifting Orchestra] by Ghostrifter Official
Creative Commons — Attribution-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported
Free Download / Stream: https://www.audiolibrary.com.co/ghostrifter-official/salvation-inspiring-uplifting-orchestra
Music promoted by Audio Library
KIRA - New World - NCS Copyright Free Music
Free Download: https://ncs.io/NewWorld
Mid Summer - Broke In Summer [Audio Library Release]
Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xf61OJrmvyM
Free Download / Stream: https://alplus.io/mid-summer
Contact information for "We the People" to make complaints:
Manti, Utah DCFS Office:
55 S. Main St.
Manti, Utah, 84642
Office Phone: 435-835-0780
DCFS former Supervisor Angie Morrill
Current DCFS Supervisor Dave Stevens
Cell Phone: 435-609-9284
And contact Shawnee Ellis, the boss of Dave Stevens, to file a complaint against Annette Monson as well.
Shawnee Ellis
Office Phone: 801-538-4300
Shawnee's Supervisor
Morgan Keller
Office Phone: 801-702-1104
Shala Reynolds (Attorney General)
Phone: 385-985-7760
#CPSHarassment
#AbolishCPS
#AbolishFamilyCourt
AbolishFamilyPolicing
CPSChildTrafficking
EndQualifiedImmunity
ChildPredatoryServices
Chapters:
00:00 The Word Destroys Their Craft
00:10 LIAR Annette Monson
00:41 CPS Caught LYING Again
01:32 Push Pause
01:54 Susan Manning Psychopath
02:19 Grooming Pattern
02:34 Sgt. Steve Cragun LIED to Judge
02:48 Police Kidnapping
03:26 Disappointed
03:40 Corrupt Interrogations
07:01 DISMISSED
07:16 Abolish Evil CPS
07:41 Susan Manning LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING
07:59 CPS DEFINITELY MADE MISTAKES
08:14 CPS CHANGES NEED TO BE MADE
08:44 Whole Legal System to Blame
09:09 More CPS LIES
10:03 Annette Monson Assumptions, Imagined Evidence
10:14 Annette Monson Knew Susan Manning Was Lying
11:11 Pathological Liar and Groomer - Susan Manning
12:21 Proof of Manipulation
13:14 CPS Did NOT Think (Typical)
13:58 CPS Did NOT Pay Attention (Typical)
14:11 The Jig Is Up - Annette Monson Knew The Truth
14:27 Insane Text Messages
16:27 THERE'S NO EVIDENCE
16:55 "SHE IS TRAPPED" INSANE LIES, MANIPULATION by Both Annette Monson, Susan Manning
18:51 Bodycam Kidnapping by Susan Manning
19:38 More Insane Text Messages
21:35 Susan Manning Sentenced to Jail, Criminal Charges for her and Michael Brook
22:14 MY PRAYER and TESTIMONY - Very Important Info - (Listen to End)
39:10 Champions Never Quit
00:00The Word Destroys Their Craft
00:10LIAR Annette Monson
00:41CPS Caught LYING Again
01:32Push Pause
01:54Susan Manning Psychopath
02:19Grooming Pattern
02:34Sgt. Steve Cragun LIED to Judge
02:48Police Kidnapping
03:26Disappointed
03:40Corrupt Interrogations
07:01DISMISSED
07:16Abolish Evil CPS
07:41Susan Manning LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING
07:59CPS DEFINITELY MADE MISTAKES
08:14CPS CHANGES NEED TO BE MADE
08:44Whole Legal System to Blame
09:09More CPS LIES
10:03Annette Monson Assumptions, Imagined Evidence
10:14Annette Monson Knew Susan Manning Was Lying
11:11Pathological Liar and Groomer - Susan Manning
12:21Proof of Manipulation
13:14CPS Did NOT Think (Typical)
13:58CPS Did NOT Pay Attention (Typical)
14:11The Jig Is Up - Annette Monson Knew The Truth
14:27Insane Text Messages
16:27THERE'S NO EVIDENCE
16:55"SHE IS TRAPPED" INSANE LIES, MANIPULATION by Both Annette Monson, Susan Manning
18:51Bodycam Kidnapping by Susan Manning
19:38More Insane Text Messages
21:35Susan Manning Sentenced to Jail, Criminal Charges for her and Michael Brook
22:14MY PRAYER and TESTIMONY - Very Important Info - (Listen to End)
39:10Champions Never Quit