President Joe Biden can gift or more like curse America with its 1st Female president, making Kamala Harris the 47th president of the United States for Christmas. She would also beat William Henry Harrison as the shortest US presidential term in US history. Joe Biden should step down as president in his final weeks in office to make Vice President Kamala Harris the 47th president — and first female president — of the U.S., Harris’ former communications director Jamal Simmons argued Sunday.

Former Kamala Harris aide asks Joe Biden to make her ‘first woman president’ of the US. Biden should step down and let Harris finish his term, Jamal Simmons argue





Claudia Sheinbaum takes office as Mexico's first female president. She will be the 66th president in Mexico's history. Just one 6 shy of 666. The Mark of the Beast will be passed by Kamala Harris.





Liz Truss holds the record for the shortest unequivocal term of office, at 49 days. Liz Truss was the shortest serving PM of the UK.





Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law under the leadership of Kamala Harris. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate could be legislated very soon. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of a Sunday Law will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The Sunday Rest Law is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.





