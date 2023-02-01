HHS Whistleblower Testimony, "Government Using Tax Money to Traffic Children" w/ Tara Rodas



Sarah Westall

Whistleblower, Tara Rodas, in her first interview since first coming out on Project Veritas, shares with listeners what she personally witnessed at the border with child trafficking. She shares that a complicit system of government agencies are facilitating the trafficking of children into the homes of known traffickers. Her testimony should send shockwaves throughout the country. Will politicians and citizens have the courage and the morality to do what is right to end this incredible stain on this country? You can help by writing your politicians and letting them know you will not stand for your tax dollars to be used to abuse helpless children by assisting traffickers. It will only end if we stand in unity against this evil.

