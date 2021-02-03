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The Great Reset Is Happening NOW with Catherine Austin Fitts ThriveTime 210202
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570 views • February 03, 2021
"The Great Reset" Is Happening NOW with Catherine Austin Fitts
Thrivetime Show: Business School without the BS Published February 2, 2021
https://rumble.com/vdi02h-the-great-reset-is-happening-now-with-catherine-austin-fitts.html
"Mr. Global views the human race like livestock" Are We?
The Economic War has been raging upon us for 20 Years - without us knowing about it
The Magic Covid Virus has amounted to gains for the Technocratic Control Agenda - get rid of small business, get rid of the ability of the masses to support a populist cause.
Technocracy, Trans-humanism - The latest form of Human Trafficking?
The State of Our Currencies
https://home.solari.com/2nd-quarter-2019-wrap-up-the-state-of-our-currencies-pdf-now-available/
also;
http://www.stankovuniversallaw.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/The-State-of-Our-Currencies.pdf
[Oh, so this is what congress has been up to! Following the orders of Globalist Human Trafficking Technocrats with a long term goal mirroring the Communist CCP
You’re in a position of power, and know you won’t get the consent of the people, so you keep it hidden -
non-transparency is born in a so-called ‘democracy’ by ‘Democrats’ and a branch of the ‘Republican’ party]
Thrivetime Show: Business School without the BS Published February 2, 2021
https://rumble.com/vdi02h-the-great-reset-is-happening-now-with-catherine-austin-fitts.html
"Mr. Global views the human race like livestock" Are We?
The Economic War has been raging upon us for 20 Years - without us knowing about it
The Magic Covid Virus has amounted to gains for the Technocratic Control Agenda - get rid of small business, get rid of the ability of the masses to support a populist cause.
Technocracy, Trans-humanism - The latest form of Human Trafficking?
The State of Our Currencies
https://home.solari.com/2nd-quarter-2019-wrap-up-the-state-of-our-currencies-pdf-now-available/
also;
http://www.stankovuniversallaw.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/The-State-of-Our-Currencies.pdf
[Oh, so this is what congress has been up to! Following the orders of Globalist Human Trafficking Technocrats with a long term goal mirroring the Communist CCP
You’re in a position of power, and know you won’t get the consent of the people, so you keep it hidden -
non-transparency is born in a so-called ‘democracy’ by ‘Democrats’ and a branch of the ‘Republican’ party]
Keywords
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