The Great Reset Is Happening NOW with Catherine Austin Fitts ThriveTime 210202

"The Great Reset" Is Happening NOW with Catherine Austin FittsThrivetime Show: Business School without the BS Published February 2, 2021"Mr. Global views the human race like livestock" Are We?The Economic War has been raging upon us for 20 Years - without us knowing about itThe Magic Covid Virus has amounted to gains for the Technocratic Control Agenda - get rid of small business, get rid of the ability of the masses to support a populist cause.Technocracy, Trans-humanism - The latest form of Human Trafficking?The State of Our Currenciesalso;[Oh, so this is what congress has been up to! Following the orders of Globalist Human Trafficking Technocrats with a long term goal mirroring the Communist CCPYou’re in a position of power, and know you won’t get the consent of the people, so you keep it hidden -non-transparency is born in a so-called ‘democracy’ by ‘Democrats’ and a branch of the ‘Republican’ party]