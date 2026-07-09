Charlie Kirk Steel-Mans the Case That He Was Murdered by Israel

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Rumors have swirled about potential foreign involvement in my death, specifically regarding Israel. Today, we go beyond the internet gossip and analyze the game theory behind such a claim. If it was an "evil calculation," did it make any logical sense? The answer might surprise you. #CharlieKirk #MiddleEast #PoliticalAnalysis #Assassination #Logic