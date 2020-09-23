So You Wanna Take Down the Deep State?

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PLEASE SHARE! This video is about the weakest link of the deep state: one unsuspecting individual who spent decades constructing his squeaky clean persona.
Today we’re aiming straight for the Achilles heel of the deep state: Mitt Romney.
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