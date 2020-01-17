MYSTERY SWARMS; Dozens of drones ‘as Big as Cars’ repeatedly seen in skies over Colorado!!

Conspiracy Theories Abound Over Mysterious Drone Formations In Colorado, Nebraska, And Kansas. And some drones are now as big as a Car!!

After more than three weeks of mysterious drones hovering in the skies over the Central U.S., nobody knows where they are coming from, or why they are there.

Around Christmas, we wrote about large, non-governmental unmanned aircraft flying in mysterious patterns across the skies in Colorado, Nebraska, and Kansas. Since then, sightings have increased, as some have described the drones as approximately 6 feet wide with red and white lights, but nobody knows where they are from or who owns them.

The sightings have gotten the attention of FBI, the FAA, and the U.S. Air Force in the last several weeks, who have all launched investigations into the mysterious drone sightings. According to eyewitnesses, these drones can move "much faster than a regular aircraft," and that would seem to indicate that they are highly advanced.

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