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RFK, Jr.: Message Of Freedom | "You Are On The Front Lines Of The Most Important Battle In History"
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147 views • October 25, 2020
For transcript see: https://truthcomestolight.com/robert-f-kennedy-jr-international-message-for-freedom-and-hope-october-24-2020-you-are-on-the-front-lines-of-the-most-important-battle-in-history/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Chilren's Health Defense YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find &support their work here: ChildrensHealthDefense.org
Original title: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: Int'l. Message for Freedom and Hope
Today, October 24, 2020, there are many rallies around the world. Activists in these countries are joining in a common voice: Argentina; Bolivia; Peru; Uruguay; Italy; Germany; Poland; Belgium; Netherlands; United Kingdom; Ireland; Sweden; Denmark; France; and Austria.
Citizens of all countries are paying an enormous price for the epidemic. They have not only lost their loved ones, but their freedoms, their livelihood, their joy. Children and youth are suffering due to this crisis too. Without their friends and social activities, mental health problems in our young is at an all-time high. People around the world are demanding to be spared from the devastating consequences of the epidemic.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Chairman of Children’s Health Defense, provides an inspirational message for freedom and hope to activists around the world.
Join the movement. ChildrensHealthDefense.org
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Chilren's Health Defense YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find &support their work here: ChildrensHealthDefense.org
Original title: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: Int'l. Message for Freedom and Hope
Today, October 24, 2020, there are many rallies around the world. Activists in these countries are joining in a common voice: Argentina; Bolivia; Peru; Uruguay; Italy; Germany; Poland; Belgium; Netherlands; United Kingdom; Ireland; Sweden; Denmark; France; and Austria.
Citizens of all countries are paying an enormous price for the epidemic. They have not only lost their loved ones, but their freedoms, their livelihood, their joy. Children and youth are suffering due to this crisis too. Without their friends and social activities, mental health problems in our young is at an all-time high. People around the world are demanding to be spared from the devastating consequences of the epidemic.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Chairman of Children’s Health Defense, provides an inspirational message for freedom and hope to activists around the world.
Join the movement. ChildrensHealthDefense.org
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