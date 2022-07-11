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Mafia Tactics and Why US Farmland is Being Bought Out by Billionaires and China | Crossroads with Josh Philipp
Billionaires as well as actors associated with the Chinese regime have bought massive parcels of farmland in the United States. Joshua Philipp gives his take on why this is happening and why it’s akin to mafia tactics.
#farm #land #china
Watch the Full Episode 👉https://ept.ms/FarmlandBuyoutsYT