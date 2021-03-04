Mossberg MVP Scout Episode 1 - Peep Sights

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Appleseed Prep
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7jz7TXjXMUFJNkJ6YnBy1i
Principles of Personal Defense by Jeff Cooper
https://amzn.to/3bWkJzW
GunSite Academy
https://www.gunsite.com/
Muzzle Flash 16" vs 20" Barrel. RDB vs AR15
https://youtu.be/tBObXDAvLBQ
Mossberg MVP Scout
https://www.mossberg.com/category/series/mvp-series/mvp-scout/
Chapters
0:00 Ambi Manual Action
0:17 Choices
1:17 MVP Series
3:05 Scout Concept
3:55 MVP Scout Specs
4:57 Trigger
5:51 Pic Rail
6:13 BSZ
10:14 Zero Shots
11:43 Adjusting Sights
15:17 AQT Intro
15:51 Offhand
17:21 Sitting
18:55 Rapid Prone
19:23 Slow Prone
21:19 AQT Score
22:27 Comments
24:08 Safety
28:44 100 Yards