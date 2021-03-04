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Mossberg MVP Scout Episode 1 - Peep Sights
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133 views • March 04, 2021
Be sure to watch episodes 2 and 2a, before making a final judgment on the Mossberg MVP Scout.

Appleseed Prep
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7jz7TXjXMUFJNkJ6YnBy1i

Principles of Personal Defense by Jeff Cooper
https://amzn.to/3bWkJzW

GunSite Academy
https://www.gunsite.com/

Muzzle Flash 16" vs 20" Barrel. RDB vs AR15
https://youtu.be/tBObXDAvLBQ

Mossberg MVP Scout
https://www.mossberg.com/category/series/mvp-series/mvp-scout/

Chapters
0:00 Ambi Manual Action
0:17 Choices
1:17 MVP Series
3:05 Scout Concept
3:55 MVP Scout Specs
4:57 Trigger
5:51 Pic Rail
6:13 BSZ
10:14 Zero Shots
11:43 Adjusting Sights
15:17 AQT Intro
15:51 Offhand
17:21 Sitting
18:55 Rapid Prone
19:23 Slow Prone
21:19 AQT Score
22:27 Comments
24:08 Safety
28:44 100 Yards
Keywords
scout riflemvpmossberg mvp
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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