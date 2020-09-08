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Bitcoin Versus the Euro!
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14 views • September 08, 2020
Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain Radio, talks with Doug Owen of Blacklisted Radio about the failures of the euro, the end of fiat currency, and the dead-end of no more war.
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Please donate at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
http://www.blacklistedradio.com
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Please donate at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
http://www.blacklistedradio.com
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