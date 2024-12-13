⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (from 7 to 13 December 2024)

From 7 to 13 Dec 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered 15 group strikes by precision weaponry and attack unmanned aerial vehicles at power objects ensuring operation of UKR defence industry enterprises, infrastructure of military objects, UAV workshops and depots, ammo depots, deployment sites of AFU formations and foreign mercenaries. The goal of strikes has been achieved.

▫️Over the past week, Sever Group of Forces continued to eliminate AFU formations on the territory of Kursk reg.

As a result of active offensive operations, Plyokhovo, Daryino, and Novoivanovka in Kursk reg were liberated.

Aviation, UAVs, and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two tank brigades, six mechanised brigades, two air assault brigades of the AFU, one marine brigade, and four territorial defence brigades.

In Kharkov direction, losses were inflicted on units of one motorised infantry brig, two air assault brigs of the AFU, one territorial defence brig, and one border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of UKR.

Over week the Sever GOFs, the AFU losses up to 2,230 troops, seven tanks, 33 armoured fighting vehics, including four U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehics, 34 motor vehics, & 22 field artill guns.

▫️Units of the Zapad GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on six mechd brigs, one airborne brig of the AFU, one marine brig, two territorial defence brigs, and one natl guard brig. 71 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses to more than 3,350 troops, five tanks, six armoured fighting vehics, 23 motor vehics, and 48 field artill guns, including 8 NATO-made 155-mm howitzers.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs achieved inflicted losses on formations of five mechd brigs, one motorised infantry brig, one mountain assault brig, two airmobile brigs, one air assault brig of the AFU, one marine brig, and one territorial defence brig. 9 counter-attacks launched by AFU units were repelled.

AFU losses to more than 1,830 troops, ten armoured fighting vehics, 11 motor vehics, 10 field artill guns, including 3 Western-made ones.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy defences and liberated Zhyoltoye, Berestki, and Zarya (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on units of 5 mechd brigs, one motorised infantry brig, two infantry brigs, one marine brig, one special operations brig, three territorial defence brigs, and one natl guard brig. Russian servicemen repelled 64 counter-attacks launched by the enemy.

During week in this direction, the AFU losses to more than 3,340 troops, two tanks, 15 armoured fighting vehics, including one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehie and five U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 20 motor vehics, and 38 field artill guns.

Units of the Vostok GOFs liberated Blagodatnoye (DPR).



Losses inflicted on units of two mech'd brigs, one mtn assault brig of the AFU, and six territorial defence brigs. 29 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted up to 1,050 troops, nine armoured fighting vehicles, including three U.S.-made MaxxPro and two U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehics, 12 motor vehics, and 22 field artill guns, including 3 155-mm SP'd artill systs.



▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechd brigades, one infantry brigade, four territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade.



The AFU losses amounted up to 290 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 32 motor vehicles, and eight field artillery guns.



▫️Three Olkha MLRS launchers were eliminated.



▫️Air defence units shot down 21 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS and 12 Czech-made Vampire projectiles as well as 279 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️The Black Sea Fleet's Naval Aviation and water patrol boats destroyed eight uncrewed surface vehicles.



▫️Over the past week, 87 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered on the line of contact.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,633 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,775 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,500 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,549 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,190 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.