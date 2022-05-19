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Ukrainian Biolabs: Army Lieutenant Colonel Declares the Media Narrative "Absolutely False"
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163 views • May 19, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone: "When I was at the rally in L.A., we were approached by a serving Lieutenant Colonel in the army, who told us he had direct knowledge of what most of us suspected, and that is that — you remember when they said that the biolabs were targeted immediately by the Russians when they invaded? Remember that storyline? He said, 'That's absolutely false.' It was the United States that took out those labs so the Russians couldn't get at them."
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