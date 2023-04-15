"The One Straw Revolution" by Masanobu Fukuoka [2010 - Beyond 50 Productions]

https://youtu.be/XSKSxLHMv9k http://web.archive.org/web/20191101031108/https://onestrawrevolution.net/





Watch Beyond 50's book trailer on "The One Straw Revolution" that is narrated by the book's editor Larry Korn.

In 1973, he was under the tutelage of his Sensei (teacher), Masanobu Fukuoka, who lived in Shikoku Island, Japan.

Korn received a hands-on education in the art of non-cultivation and do-nothing, natural farming.

Translated in many languages, Masanobu Fukuoka wrote "The One Straw Revolution," (New York Book Reviews), a classic memoir and guide.

You'll learn about his philosophy and the Four Principles of Natural Farming: no cultivation; no chemical fertilizer or prepare compost; no weeding by tillage and herbicides; and no dependence on chemicals.

Even though his methods require less labor, it can result in higher yields for your farm or garden. To learn more, visit www.onestrawrevolution.net





Produced and edited by Joy and Daniel Davis of Beyond 50 Productions.

Narration and photos provided by Larry Korn, editor and translator of "The One Straw Revolution" (www.onestrawrevolution.net).

Video Images from "The Close to Nature Garden with Masanobu Fukuoka", courtesy of Rodale Press and Bullfrog Films, Inc.