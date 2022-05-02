Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars

May 1, 2022Courtesy of Bowne ReportSilent Weapons for Quiet Wars, is an Introduction Programming Manual that was uncovered accidentally in 1986 by an employee of Boeing Aircraft Co. who bought an IBM copier for scrap parts at a sale. Inside that copier were the details of a plan which called for control of the populous utilizing a manipulation of society via traditional pastimes, the educational system and political beliefs. An Operations Research manual that served as a technical declaration of a domestic war upon humanity.It’s origins come from The Harvard Economic Research Project, a creation of World War II Operations Research. Its aim was to control an economy beginning with the American economy, and then the global economy. It was soon recognized by those in positions of power that the same methods might be useful for totally controlling society. But more efficient computers utilizing analysis and automation correlating massive amounts of constantly changing data were necessary in order to Social engineer the unsuspecting population in order to race ahead of the targeted society and predict when society would arrive for capitulation. At the time relay computers were to slow, but the electronic computer would change everything.A passage from the document reads "Since energy is the key to all activity on the face of the earth, it follows that in order to attain a monopoly of energy, raw materials, goods, and services and to establish a world system of slave labor, it is necessary to have a first strike capability in the field of economics. In order to maintain our position, it is necessary that we have absolute first knowledge of the science of control over all economic factors and the first experience at engineering the world economy."Eventually every individual element of the structural automation comes under computer control by revealing their personal preferences.Meanwhile the silent weapon is applied gradually. The public reaches a point that they can no longer tolerate and the silent weapon is dialed down. And then dialed back up to increase pressure on the "vitality, options, and mobility of the individuals of a society by knowing, understanding, manipulating, and attacking their sources of natural and social energy, and their physical, mental, and emotional strengths and weaknesses."Everything that is expected from an ordinary weapon is equally expected from a silent weapon by its creators, different only in its own manner of functioning.Therefore, the silent weapon embedded in our day to day lives is no different than an ordinary weapon. But rather than firing bullets, it unleashes propaganda at a specified moment propelled by data processing under the orders of a Bilderberg attending banking magnate, instead of a military general.The public cannot comprehend this weapon, and therefore cannot believe that they are being attacked and subdued by a weapon that doesn't appear to exist. The gaslighting by those wielding the weapon causes the public to assume that there is no where to turn to for help. The more awareness of this diabolical weapon of social engineering the more likely a revolution will truly begin against the impending NWO.