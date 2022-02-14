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Grand Jury | Testimony by Brian Gerrish and Debi Evans
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73 views • February 14, 2022
Grand Jury Proceeding | Day 2 | Feb 12, 2022 (https://www.grand-jury.net/)
Brian Gerrish, public speaker and investigative journalist, former British Navy officer.
The Battle for our minds by an applied political and psychological attack (PsyOp). Mindspace document. SAGE / SPI_B Covid. Behavior manipulation.
MINDSPACE pdf: https://bit.ly/3fwYAes - https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/sites/default/files/publications/MINDSPACE.pdf
Debi Evans, retired state-registered nurse, medical researcher, and former government adviser at the Department of Health of the UK government.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@redpillmedia:f/Grand-Jury---Brian-Gerrish,-Debi-Evans:4
Grand Jury | Testimony by Brian Gerrish and Debi Evans (English)
Testimony by Brian Gerrish and Debi Evans, English, Grand Jury Proceeding, Day 2, Feb 12 2022
Testimony, Brian Gerrish, Debi Evans, Grand Jury Proceeding, Feb 12 2022
Brian Gerrish, public speaker and investigative journalist, former British Navy officer.
The Battle for our minds by an applied political and psychological attack (PsyOp). Mindspace document. SAGE / SPI_B Covid. Behavior manipulation.
MINDSPACE pdf: https://bit.ly/3fwYAes - https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/sites/default/files/publications/MINDSPACE.pdf
Debi Evans, retired state-registered nurse, medical researcher, and former government adviser at the Department of Health of the UK government.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@redpillmedia:f/Grand-Jury---Brian-Gerrish,-Debi-Evans:4
Grand Jury | Testimony by Brian Gerrish and Debi Evans (English)
Testimony by Brian Gerrish and Debi Evans, English, Grand Jury Proceeding, Day 2, Feb 12 2022
Testimony, Brian Gerrish, Debi Evans, Grand Jury Proceeding, Feb 12 2022
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