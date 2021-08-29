Little Light Studios: Hollywood HATES Jesus Why is this not Hate Speech? [28.08.2021]

Lil Dicky Blasphemous rap performanceDo you think they only attack Christians because they know we are taught to "turn the other cheek"? If we believe in freedom of speech, where should the line be drawn?Lil Dicky - 7.69M subscribersLil Dicky - We good Ft. GaTa (VMAs Performance) (DAVE Season 2)18,603 views Aug 21, 2021--Our Mission: It is our hope that a more sophisticated awareness, and in-depth knowledge, of what lies at the “heart” of 21st century pop culture, will allow families and individuals to more clearly distinguish well intended authentic entertainment from deceptively crafted propaganda, which attacks the minds, confuses the senses and rips apart the fabric of society."Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." [Matthew 5:16]"And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them." [Ephesians 5:11]6,847 views Aug 28, 2021Little Light Studios114K subscribers#LilDicky #Jesus #KevinHart