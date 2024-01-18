Matt Whitaker | Congratulations, Mr. President! Let’s Make America Great Again in November!

Matt Whitaker | President Trump won by historic margins in my home state of Iowa on Monday. It was remarkable to see the coalition of families, working class people, and everyday Americans come together to support President Trump and his vision for getting our country back on track.
Congratulations, Mr. President! Let’s Make America Great Again in November!
@MattWhitaker46
https://x.com/MattWhitaker46/status/1747711113423114449?s=20
