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3/26/26 TRUMP/IRAN: LONDON FALLS, SORRY, CHARLIE! NATO/Never Forget, What GIJoe Knows? NYFD J_had!
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3/26/26 President Trump tells Rutte/NATO, America will never forget NATO's Refusal to aid in Iran. Operation Epic Fury is decapitating the post WW2 City of London control of America, world energy and maritime trade! The Empire is falling! WHEN did Brennan's CTC Joe transform into NCTC unimpeachable hero & Gabbard now the enemy! Total Psy Op to break down the cohesion of Trump's America First base! Also, feeling sad at the NYFD about your dead firefighters from 911, let the in-house imam console you!! And much more...Pray and Stay Awake! See through the socially engineered divisions! We ARE FREE!


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Senate: 202-224-3121

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The City of London has Financially Shut Down the Straits of Hormuz:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snFTKprCKGg


George Webb details the Kent Iran/NCTC/Kirk/Leaker intersection rabbit hole:

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/arctic-frost?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=1658626&post_id=192067450&utm_campaign=email-play-on-substack&utm_content=watch_now_gif&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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DNI Gabbard to declassify document exposing Adam Schiff perjury in Trump Impeachment testimony:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/tulsi-declassify-explosive-top-secret-document-schiff-locked/


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https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


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https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!

https://covidjustice.org/


Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


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