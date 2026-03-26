3/26/26 TRUMP/IRAN: LONDON FALLS, SORRY, CHARLIE! NATO/Never Forget, What GIJoe Knows? NYFD J_had!

3/26/26 President Trump tells Rutte/NATO, America will never forget NATO's Refusal to aid in Iran. Operation Epic Fury is decapitating the post WW2 City of London control of America, world energy and maritime trade! The Empire is falling! WHEN did Brennan's CTC Joe transform into NCTC unimpeachable hero & Gabbard now the enemy! Total Psy Op to break down the cohesion of Trump's America First base! Also, feeling sad at the NYFD about your dead firefighters from 911, let the in-house imam console you!! And much more...Pray and Stay Awake! See through the socially engineered divisions! We ARE FREE!





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