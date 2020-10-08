Rigging The Election: Can They Unilaterally Cancel Presidential Debates?

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The Commission on Presidential Debates unilaterally - they claim - decided that there can be no more presidential debates in person so the next one must be "virtual." The Trump camp cried "foul," claiming that precautions can be taken to make it "safe." Is a unilateral cancellation of a presidential debate in the heat of an election a form of rigging the vote? Also today, the slow - but successful - slog through the courts to defeat tyrannical rule in the name of fighting a virus.
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