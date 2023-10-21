CNN Fake Newscasts - Operation Desert Storm

Charles Jaco was the CNN reporter famous for covering the 1990 Persian Gulf War.

The first part of this video shows the stage set he was on, and he was clowning around with fellow CNN staff. The Saudi Arabian "hotel" in the background were fake palm trees and a blue wall in a studio. This clip was leaked by CNN staff.

The second part of this video was a live CNN satellite feed recorded onto VHS showing the final cut. Charles Jaco was wearing a different jacket, but he had the same act. The acting was terrible as Charles Jaco wore a gas mask, and his fellow correspondent Carl Rochelle wore a helmet. The sirens and missile sound effects are part of the stage set. The camera never pans out or shows the sky.

These clips are the highest quality of this newscast and behind the scenes.

Yes, Charles Jaco was a reporter for CNN. Google his name and read the results.

This is the reason why I don't trust mainstream news. It is all theater and it's completely staged.

I only use the news as a guide to get an idea of what is going on, and then I do further research myself.

I also suggest reading the books of Edward Bernays to learn how the media and government fool the masses on an unprecedented scale. This video is FAIR USE depicting an historical event. I encourage this video to be downloaded, and re-uploaded to other websites to get more people to see this.

Charles Jaco currently works as a reporter for FOX 2 NOW in Saint Louis, Missouri.

