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HORRIFIC: Pfizer and the FDA cover up Maddie’s injury. How can we trust they won’t do the same to your child?
Wake Up to Reality
Wake Up to Reality
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3685 views • January 14, 2022
Maddie’s story...
Maddie de Garay, a 12-year-old participant in the 12-15 year old Pfizer trial was paralyzed less than 24 hours after her second shot. She’s now on her way to being a quadriplegic. In the trial, they reported her injury as “abdominal pain.”
The FDA, NIH, and CDC never investigated this case and they refuse to discuss it (since it shows not only clinical trial fraud but corruption at the very top of the FDA, NIH, and CDC)

The mainstream media isn’t covering this at all because they want to keep us in the dark. The press doesn’t want the world to know there was fraud in the Phase 3 trial.
The FDA and CDC are covering it up.

Help us spread the word about Maddie de Garay.
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corruptionfdacdcsafe and effectivevaccine injuriesfraudnihinjectionscover upfaucivaccine deathsmodernajabspfizergene therapyastrazenecacovidniaidmrnavaccine trialscovid shotchild vaccinejanssenjohnston and johnson
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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