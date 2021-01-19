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Ask Seek and Knock - Foundations - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
Community Service Radio
Community Service Radio
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30 views • January 19, 2021
Then the King will say to those on his right, Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.
(Matthew 25:34, ESV2011)

Join us as we discuss the many ways Foundations is mentioned in the Scriptures. You may find some surprising revelations concerning this topic.

KMSR 1700AM takes donations at https://www.kmsr1700am.com

Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at
http://www.holyimpactministries.com
Keywords
godjesusprophecyyashuayeshualawend timestorahlordend times prophecyyahyehovahask seek and knockkeep my commandmentspastor jackie smithfoundationswatchers prophecy spotlightsister two feathers smithbrother glen millerkeep my commands
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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