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Ask Seek and Knock - Foundations - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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30 views • January 19, 2021
Then the King will say to those on his right, Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.
(Matthew 25:34, ESV2011)
Join us as we discuss the many ways Foundations is mentioned in the Scriptures. You may find some surprising revelations concerning this topic.
KMSR 1700AM takes donations at https://www.kmsr1700am.com
Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at
http://www.holyimpactministries.com
(Matthew 25:34, ESV2011)
Join us as we discuss the many ways Foundations is mentioned in the Scriptures. You may find some surprising revelations concerning this topic.
KMSR 1700AM takes donations at https://www.kmsr1700am.com
Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at
http://www.holyimpactministries.com
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