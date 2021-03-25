Sidney Powell Latest Interview Exposes Simon Parkes On Doug Billings Show

Sidney Powell, in her latest interview put some of Simon Parke ‘s claims to rest, specifically when he said that there would be military tribunals and that Sidney Powell had special authority to prosecute in military tribunals.



In Sidney Powell’s most recent interview, she dropped quite a few bombshells and in the process, completely exposed Simon Parkes for the “untruth” teller that he is.



Some of you may remember that leading up to January 20th, Simon Parkes put out several videos claiming that massive arrests would occur and that Joe Biden would not be inaugurated.



In these videos, he spoke about many issues and topics surrounding US politics, and claimed that he had sources very high in the US government and related agencies, that were relaying information to him, that he should in turn relay to the American people.



He made so many claims that I could spend hours here debunking, but since this video is concerning Sidney Powell’s most recent interview, we will stick to the truth that she exposed in her interview.



Press the like button now and let’s jack up this video into the algorithm so that all the patriots will see it.



Simon Parkes, while discussing how each branch of government was compromised and that the military was in control, stated that Sidney Powell, and I am paraphrasing here, “Is one of the only lawyers in the country who could prosecute cases before military tribunals.”



In her latest interview, she specifically said that she did not have any special clearances or had any special authority to conduct military tribunals. Gee Simon, where’d you get that one from?



Furthermore, he also stated ad naseum, that military tribunals would take place for many high-ranking officials. Sidney Powell was asked point blank if military tribunals were on the horizon and she replied and I quote, “god no”. Simon, in the words of Reagan, “There you go again!”



In the words of Lin Wood, “If you know that someone has lied, then they are a liar. You cannot trust a liar, because a liar lies.”



Many of you may remember that I had put out a video calling out Simon parkes for his BS and spewing a narrative that was destructive to the Patriot movement, and a lot of people were not happy about it. I could only assume it was his CC followers that have been listening to him for so long it is hard for them to discern the fact from fiction. When I heard that he said he fathered an alien child, I heard everything I needed to hear.



Also in her latest interview, Sidney Powell said that Kelly Loeflers aid was not killed in a “car accident” and that a source told her it would have had to be something like Thermite to cause the explosion that occurred that took the life of Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeflhers aid.



Also, the investigator that was investigating this case was mysteriously murdered by gunshot would to the head. Was he suicided? Put a comment below.



She also said that her fight was far from over and would be filing more cases in the coming days.



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#SidneyPowell #SimonParkes #Exposed