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VORTEX MATH NIKOLA TESLA 3 6 9 THE KEY TO UNIVERSE
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24 views • January 19, 2020
Mathematics, as we know it today, is only a tool to symbolize quantities. Vortex-Based Mathematics (VBM) is completely different because it is a dynamic math that shows the relationships and thus the qualities of numbers rather than the quantities.
Marko Rodin discovered a very intriguing number system within this circle. Marko knew he had stumbled upon something very profound. This circle with its hidden number sequence was the "Symbol of Enlightenment."
Marko Rodin discovered a very intriguing number system within this circle. Marko knew he had stumbled upon something very profound. This circle with its hidden number sequence was the "Symbol of Enlightenment."
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