I Know a Hero When I See One -- President Trump (penned by David Sacks)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Billionaire David Sacks pent a beautiful Twitter post commending Donald Trump on his bravery, and scolding the media for daring to say that and other Billionaires should not be allowed to shape the narrative.
Thank you to Elon Musk for protecting free speech.
#davidsacks #allin #donaldtrump #hero