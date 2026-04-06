NWO: Globalist Canadian government bill C-22 allows big telecom & police to track you!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Press For Truth





Bill C-22 (Lawful Access Act, 2026) is paving the way for unprecedented warrantless tracking of your location, metadata, and digital life!



Billed as a tool for "safety," it's a massive privacy invasion where telecoms (Bell, Rogers, Telus) must enable always-on real-time phone location tracking. Police can access it instantly with a warrant, or grab your name, location pings, and metadata (who, when, where you connect) on just "reasonable suspicion" with no judge required.





In this video, Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains how this builds the next layer of silent control in Canada which is being turned into an Orwellian State!



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington