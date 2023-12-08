Create New Account
Martus for Truth
It is time for you to care about the homeless. You see, no matter how fluent you are in Christianese, those who do not care about the homeless neither care about, nor even know Jesus Christ: "Whatsoever you do to THE LEAST of these, that you do unto Me!"

#Care, #Homeless, #LeastOfThese

