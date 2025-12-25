CHARLOTTE JAMES - HEARTBREAKER





Heartbreaker'

[Verse 1]

You walked in the bar with that quiet storm vibe

Cigarette smoke and a look that could bribe

Whiskey voice, hands that knew where to roam

Made me forget every reason to stay home

We burned through the nights like a runaway train

No brakes, no rules, just adrenaline and pain

You said I was yours till the morning came cruel

Turned out your "forever" was only a fuel



[Chorus]

You're a heartbreaker, tearing through souls like a blade

Leave 'em bleeding out slow in the mess that you made

You pull 'em in close, then you cut 'em loose cold

Heartbreaker, turning fire to ashes and gold to fool's gold

Yeah, you're a heartbreaker, king of the fall

Build a girl up just to watch her crawl

I fell for the rush, now I'm paying the cost

You're a heartbreaker, and I'm the one lost



[Verse 2]

Your kiss tasted danger, your touch felt like sin

I kept coming back for the wreck we'd begin

You warned me in silence, I read it all wrong

Thought I could tame what was never meant to belong

Now the bed's half empty, your scent's on the sheets

Echoes of promises lost in the streets

You moved on quick like you never looked back

While I'm stuck here drowning in the aftermath



[Chorus]

You're a heartbreaker, tearing through souls like a blade

Leave 'em bleeding out slow in the mess that you made

You pull 'em in close, then you cut 'em loose cold

Heartbreaker, turning fire to ashes and gold to fool's gold

Yeah, you're a heartbreaker, king of the fall

Build a girl up just to watch her crawl

I fell for the rush, now I'm paying the cost

You're a heartbreaker, and I'm the one lost



[Bridge]

I should've seen the storm in your eyes from the start

Should've run when you smiled and aimed straight for my heart

But bad boys like you are a drug I can't quit

Till the high wears off and you're done with it



[Final Chorus]

You're a heartbreaker, no mercy, no shame

Play with the fire, then walk from the flame

I gave you my all, you took what you need

Heartbreaker, plant the destruction like seed

Yeah, you're a heartbreaker, wearing the crown

Drag 'em to heaven then burn it all down

I'm done with the wreckage, I'm walking away

You're a heartbreaker... but I won't stay



[Outro]

Heartbreaker

Tearing through souls

Heartbreaker

You'll never be whole

Heartbreaker...

Yeah, you're a heartbreaker.









VJAYTV - AIJ OFFICIAL BLO

https://vjtv-aij.blogspot.com/



AI SATIRE AND OTHER MEDIA

BROADCASTING FROM ONTARIO CANADA