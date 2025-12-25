BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHARLOTTE JAMES - HEARTBREAKER
vjaytv
vjaytv
41 views • 1 day ago


Heartbreaker'
[Verse 1]
You walked in the bar with that quiet storm vibe
Cigarette smoke and a look that could bribe
Whiskey voice, hands that knew where to roam
Made me forget every reason to stay home
We burned through the nights like a runaway train
No brakes, no rules, just adrenaline and pain
You said I was yours till the morning came cruel
Turned out your "forever" was only a fuel

[Chorus]
You're a heartbreaker, tearing through souls like a blade
Leave 'em bleeding out slow in the mess that you made
You pull 'em in close, then you cut 'em loose cold
Heartbreaker, turning fire to ashes and gold to fool's gold
Yeah, you're a heartbreaker, king of the fall
Build a girl up just to watch her crawl
I fell for the rush, now I'm paying the cost
You're a heartbreaker, and I'm the one lost

[Verse 2]
Your kiss tasted danger, your touch felt like sin
I kept coming back for the wreck we'd begin
You warned me in silence, I read it all wrong
Thought I could tame what was never meant to belong
Now the bed's half empty, your scent's on the sheets
Echoes of promises lost in the streets
You moved on quick like you never looked back
While I'm stuck here drowning in the aftermath

[Chorus]
You're a heartbreaker, tearing through souls like a blade
Leave 'em bleeding out slow in the mess that you made
You pull 'em in close, then you cut 'em loose cold
Heartbreaker, turning fire to ashes and gold to fool's gold
Yeah, you're a heartbreaker, king of the fall
Build a girl up just to watch her crawl
I fell for the rush, now I'm paying the cost
You're a heartbreaker, and I'm the one lost

[Bridge]
I should've seen the storm in your eyes from the start
Should've run when you smiled and aimed straight for my heart
But bad boys like you are a drug I can't quit
Till the high wears off and you're done with it

[Final Chorus]
You're a heartbreaker, no mercy, no shame
Play with the fire, then walk from the flame
I gave you my all, you took what you need
Heartbreaker, plant the destruction like seed
Yeah, you're a heartbreaker, wearing the crown
Drag 'em to heaven then burn it all down
I'm done with the wreckage, I'm walking away
You're a heartbreaker... but I won't stay

[Outro]
Heartbreaker
Tearing through souls
Heartbreaker
You'll never be whole
Heartbreaker...
Yeah, you're a heartbreaker.



VJAYTV - AIJ  OFFICIAL BLO

https://vjtv-aij.blogspot.com/

AI SATIRE AND OTHER MEDIA

BROADCASTING FROM ONTARIO CANADA

Keywords
videoaimusiccanada
