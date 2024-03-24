Videos of Alleged Heavy Explosions in the Lvov region of Ukraine are being published online

Videos of Alleged Heavy Explosions in the Lvov region.

The sound of Kh-101 cruise missiles flying in the Rivne region.

Missile attack on the Lviv region. According to the data, the arrivals were:

1. On fuel and lubricants warehouses and hangars.

2. At the airfield and air defense, which is located a little outside the city, guarding an important transshipment base or some “workshops” for the production of “something”.

3. On energy/gas infrastructure

4. There was a certain training center near the airfield. Over the past month, a lot of people have been brought in and taken away (perhaps there is a training center/training ground there).

Locals report that there are a lot of ambulances around the city.

At least 19x explosions in Stryi, on the Ukrainian side of the Polish-Ukrainian border!

Ukrainian media reports that ALL missiles that are currently in the airspace of Ukraine are headed for the Lviv region, which is located on the Polish-Ukrainian border!

The mayor of Lvov reports that approximately 20 missile and 7 “geran“ kamikaze drones took part in the attack on the region.

Targets are infrastructure facilities. No details yet. But the question is really interesting.

I repeat - there has never been such a concentrated attack on one place during the entire war.



