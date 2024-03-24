Videos of Alleged Heavy Explosions in the Lvov region of Ukraine are being published online

Videos of Alleged Heavy Explosions in the Lvov region.
The sound of Kh-101 cruise missiles flying in the Rivne region.
Missile attack on the Lviv region. According to the data, the arrivals were:
1. On fuel and lubricants warehouses and hangars.
2. At the airfield and air defense, which is located a little outside the city, guarding an important transshipment base or some “workshops” for the production of “something”.
3. On energy/gas infrastructure
4. There was a certain training center near the airfield. Over the past month, a lot of people have been brought in and taken away (perhaps there is a training center/training ground there).
Locals report that there are a lot of ambulances around the city.
At least 19x explosions in Stryi, on the Ukrainian side of the Polish-Ukrainian border!
Ukrainian media reports that ALL missiles that are currently in the airspace of Ukraine are headed for the Lviv region, which is located on the Polish-Ukrainian border!
The mayor of Lvov reports that approximately 20 missile and 7 “geran“ kamikaze drones took part in the attack on the region.
Targets are infrastructure facilities. No details yet. But the question is really interesting.
I repeat - there has never been such a concentrated attack on one place during the entire war.
