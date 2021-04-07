Miles Guo’s Broadcasting Warned:“CCP Will Create a Disturbance in Suez Canal Again”

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4/6/2021 Miles Guo had already warned that the CCP would create a disturbance in the Strait of Hormuz or Suez Canal against the West World 5 years ago, and now there’ve been accidents in the Suez Canal again.
Miles Guo on GTV: https://gtv.org/user/5e596957357cc612d35a8044
G-Translators on GTV：https://gtv.org/user/5ed199be2ba3ce32911df7ac