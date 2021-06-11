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Roger Stone: Tony Fauci Will Go Down as One of the Great Mass Murderers of All Time
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70 views • June 11, 2021
Roger Stone of https://stonefamilyfund.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how Fauci will go down in history among the likes of Hitler and Mao as one of the great mass murderers of all time.
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