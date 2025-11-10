Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Dr. William J. Federer | Societal Decay | 11.10.25

This week on Joe Oltmann Untamed, we expose the deep rot within America’s institutions, from the ongoing government shutdown and the betrayal of the American people to the weaponization of foreign aid programs against U.S. sovereignty. President Trump’s recent pardons of Republican operatives—including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Mark Meadows, and others—highlight a justice system at odds with fairness and truth, while the saga of Tina Peters and the JAN 6 pipe bomber underscores the corruption and selective enforcement plaguing the DOJ and FBI. With Senate action bringing the 40-day government shutdown closer to resolution, the nation watches as political maneuvering continues to override accountability. Dr. William J. Federer joins to reveal how socialist ideologies have infiltrated U.S. institutions over the past century, from universities to media to government, exploiting cultural and moral decay to consolidate power. He connects America’s shift from religious tolerance to hostility against foundational Christian values with the rise of state-controlled narratives, the dismantling of the nuclear family, and the broader attacks on free speech. Through historical insight and biblical principles, Federer outlines the urgent battles Americans face in education, elections, and economics, offering a roadmap to reclaim liberty and restore the moral fabric of the Republic. The program also examines societal decay in real time, from the Olympics banning transgender athletes from female events to liberal policies enabling crime and fraud, all while special-interest groups exploit crises like COVID and immigration for personal gain. The show culminates in a hard-hitting exposé of domestic “color revolution” tactics, targeting the downfall of America. Viewers are called to action: demand justice, prosecute those plotting sedition, and hold every enabler accountable. Joe Oltmann Untamed is your front-row seat to the fight for America—and the roadmap for how citizens can take a stand before it’s too late.

