MEMORIAL DAY IN BORDERLESS AMERICA!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


May 25, 2023


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE:


BAAL BEGAT OUR BORDERLESS-NESS!

EX-SLAVE SOLDIERS DEFINED DECORATION DAY!

CIVIL WAR BIRTHED AMERICA’S MOST SACRED SHRINE!

FIRST BLACK MEDAL OF HONOREE -HONORED OUR FLAG!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pzx24-memorial-day-in-borderless-america.html


civil warflagbordermemorial daysoldiersbaaldecorationjeffrey pratherprather pointborderless americaex-slavesacred shrinefirst black medal honored

