Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry Are Having a LOVE CHILD! | Confidence In U.S. Economy Tanking

#trudeau, #perry, #baby,

Maverick News Top Stories:





* Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are Having a BABY ( or at least taking about it)

* Canada Sets Key Interest Rate Signalling Global Loss of Confidence in U.S. Economy

* MAGA Faithful Call on Trump To Double Down on ICE Raids





Please subscribe to our channel and support our journalism by donating to:

https://www.maverickdonations.com

or

https://www.freedomreporters.com





#trudeau, #katy perrry, #baby alert, #I kissed a girl,