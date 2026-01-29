Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry Are Having a LOVE CHILD! | Confidence In U.S. Economy Tanking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#trudeau, #perry, #baby,
Maverick News Top Stories:
* Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are Having a BABY ( or at least taking about it)
* Canada Sets Key Interest Rate Signalling Global Loss of Confidence in U.S. Economy
* MAGA Faithful Call on Trump To Double Down on ICE Raids
Please subscribe to our channel and support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.maverickdonations.com
or
https://www.freedomreporters.com
#trudeau, #katy perrry, #baby alert, #I kissed a girl,