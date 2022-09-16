Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We're Watching
356 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

‘Spybook’ Reading Your Private Messages

* NY Post report: F*c*book reported private messages — that questioned the 2020 election — to the FBI.

* They may have been spying on you if you questioned the election.

* The list of reasons to not trust them keeps growing.

* They spied on Americans to ‘protect people from harm’.

* Big tech companies are partnering with [Bidan]’s regime to spy on American citizens.


FB Spied On Private Messages Of Americans Who Questioned 2020 Election

https://nypost.com/2022/09/14/facebook-spied-on-private-messages-of-americans-who-questioned-2020-election/


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 September 2022

Keywords
free speechfacebookfbipolice statetucker carlson1st amendmentfirst amendmentjoe bidenfreedom of speechmark zuckerbergtyrannylifelogtotalitarianismelection fraudauthoritarianismextremismelection tamperingnew york postautocracydivisivenesselection integritymiranda devinemaga republicandomestic spyingdomestic espionage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket