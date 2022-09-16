We're Watching

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‘Spybook’ Reading Your Private Messages
* NY Post report: F*c*book reported private messages — that questioned the 2020 election — to the FBI.
* They may have been spying on you if you questioned the election.
* The list of reasons to not trust them keeps growing.
* They spied on Americans to ‘protect people from harm’.
* Big tech companies are partnering with [Bidan]’s regime to spy on American citizens.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 September 2022