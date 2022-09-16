We're Watching

‘Spybook’ Reading Your Private Messages
* NY Post report: F*c*book reported private messages — that questioned the 2020 election — to the FBI.
* They may have been spying on you if you questioned the election.
* The list of reasons to not trust them keeps growing.
* They spied on Americans to ‘protect people from harm’.
* Big tech companies are partnering with [Bidan]’s regime to spy on American citizens.
FB Spied On Private Messages Of Americans Who Questioned 2020 Election
https://nypost.com/2022/09/14/facebook-spied-on-private-messages-of-americans-who-questioned-2020-election/
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 September 2022
