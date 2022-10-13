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With President Biden invoking Armageddon and the United States embroiled in a hot proxy war with Russia, the other major nuclear superpower, in the Ukraine, the lessons of Vietnam may be especially relevant today. Short video review of The Fog of War 2003 documentary on former US Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara and the Vietnam War.
Article URL: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/video-review-lessons-for-ukraine-from-the-vietnam-war/
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